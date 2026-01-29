Budget 2026 and your portfolio: Track but retain long-term focus
The budget 2026 is just one stop on your investment journey—it does not change your destination.
Every year, the presentation of the Union budget on 1 February is met with eagerness and curiosity about what it has in store. It may contain changes to taxation that affect our take-home income, provisions for certain industries that influence our investment portfolios, or measures that shape the broader economy’s growth. Yet, it rarely alters the course of our lives dramatically, touching only certain facets of them.