Unity Bank joins hands with BharatPe to roll out first EMI credit card: Check details

BharatPe, India's leading financial services and UPI payments company, on Thursday announced the launch of Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card, in partnership with Unity Small Finance Bank (Unity Bank).

The credit card offers flexible EMI options of up to 12 months, helping customers manage big-ticket purchases with ease, the company said in a statement.

The card brings industry-first features designed to make everyday payments including groceries, bill payments, travel, utilities, insurance premiums, and lifestyle spends, both online & offline, smarter and more rewarding, it said.

Offered on National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) RuPay network, the card can be seamlessly linked to UPI, enabling secure and convenient payments across millions of merchants in India.

With a zero-fee structure, the card eliminates all hidden costs. There are no joining charges, annual fees, processing charges, or foreclosure penalties. Customers also enjoy the flexibility to prepay their EMIs anytime without penalties, making credit access transparent and stress-free.

The card offers flexible EMI options of up to 12 months, helping customers manage big-ticket purchases with ease. What truly sets it apart is its unlimited flat 2% rewards (Zillion Coins) on every transaction upon EMI conversion, across all merchant categories and platforms, without restrictions. Zillion Coins can be redeemed via the BharatPe app for brand vouchers, products, or even to pay credit card bills.

Additional lifestyle benefits include complimentary domestic and international lounge access and preventive health check-ups.

Kohinoor Biswas, Head, Consumer Business at BharatPe, said, “With the Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card, customers get a truly lifetime free card with no hidden charges. Moreover, linking of RuPay Credit Card with UPI opens a multitude of convenient payment options for cardholders. The auto-EMI feature further empowers customers to manage their cash flows responsibly, helping them avoid revolving credit traps and high interest rates, typical of traditional cards..”

Aditya Harkauli, Chief Business Officer, Digital Banking, Unity Bank, added, “The Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card aims to address this consumer need, by combining instant payments, meaningful credit limits, flexible 'pay-as-you-use' options and generous rewards -- all on a single, digitally delivered, lifetime free card.”

How to apply for credit card 1. Download the BharatPe App

2. Then you can enter your phone number and PAN to start.

3. Finish your eKYC and VKYC.

4. Your credit limit will be assigned.

5. Now you can activate your card by setting the billing date as well as the card PIN.

6. With this, your Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card will be ready for transactions once activated. (ANI)