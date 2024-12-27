Unity Small Finance Bank provides personal loans to those who require instant funds in unforeseen circumstances or want financial assistance to cover an important event. Personal loans have become quite a popular choice amongst people due to the ease of access as well as the flexibility in loan repayment tenure.
Flexible loan amounts:Unity bank offers flexible loan amounts which you can choose according to your needs.
Competitive interest rates:The interest rates offered by the bank are designed to cater to your budget so that you can compare and choose wisely.
Cooling off period:You are provided with a 3 days window post loan disbursement to return the loan amount if you do not wish to proceed with the loan.
No collateral:The personal loans offered by the bank do not require collateral. Hence, you can apply for the loan even if you do not have any assets.
Age:Must be between 23 years to 55 years old.
Income:Minimum monthly income of Rs. 20,000 (Rs. 2,40,000 annually) is required in order to be eligible for the loan.
CIBIL score:A score higher than 675 is considered to be eligible for the loan and improves approval chances.
ID proof (Aadhar card/passport/voter ID)
Months on Board (MOB)
Charges plus GST
After 12 months post the lock-in period
3% of the principal outstanding
Within the first 12 months post the lock-in period
5% of the principal outstanding
Particulars
Charges plus GST
Partial Preclosure Charges
5% of the principal being repaid + GST
Or as rolled out by the Bank and intimated to the customer
Particulars
Charges
Processing Fees
Up to 5% of the loan amount
Bounce Charges
Up to ₹500
Stamp Duty Charges
Payable as per actuals by the applicant
Penal Charges
36% p.a. on the overdue amount for the default period
Foreclosure charges
Up to 3% + GST
Insurance (Credit Shield)
If opted by the borrower voluntarily, As per the guidelines of the Insurer
Particulars
Charges
Processing Fees
Up to 3% of the loan amount
Cheque Bounce Charges
₹100
Stamp Duty Charges
Payable as per actuals by the customer
Cheque Swap Charges
₹1,500
Penal Charges
36% p.a. on the overdue amount for the default period
Loan reschedule charges in terms of EMI/Tenure/ROI
Rs. 2,000 (can be changed at the sole discretion of the Bank)
Insurance (Credit Shield)
If opted by the borrower voluntarily, As per the guidelines of the Insurer
Amortization schedule statement/ Statement of Accounts/Duplicate No-Dues/Foreclosure statement charges/NOC charges
One request per year is free
₹100 for every additional request + GST
Loan cancellation/fees
Nil; the cancellation is allowed only within the cooling off period (Only applicable interest and upfront fees to be retained)
Recovery/collection charges
₹300 per visit + GST
E-Mandate Failure Charges
₹500 + GST
Source: paisabazaar
In conclusion, personal loans offer a higher interest rate as compared to other loans in the market. Hence, before you decide on getting a loan, explore other options and compare other options so that you can get the best deal for yourself. You must note that even a single default in EMI repayment can drastically deteriorate your credit score. Make informed decisions to avoid any future debts.
(Note: Personal loan interest rates and other provisions keep changing with time. Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's official website for the latest updates.)
