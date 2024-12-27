Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Unity Bank Personal Loan: From eligibility to features; all you need to know

Unity Bank Personal Loan: From eligibility to features; all you need to know

Toshank Bhardwaj

Personal loans from Unity Small Finance Bank cater to those needing quick funds, offering flexible amounts and competitive rates. Applicants aged 23-55 with a minimum income of Rs. 20,000 and a CIBIL score above 675 can apply. A 3-day cooling-off period allows for loan cancellation.

Personal loan: All you need to know about Unity bank personal loan; a step by step guide

Unity Small Finance Bank provides personal loans to those who require instant funds in unforeseen circumstances or want financial assistance to cover an important event. Personal loans have become quite a popular choice amongst people due to the ease of access as well as the flexibility in loan repayment tenure.

Key features

Flexible loan amounts:Unity bank offers flexible loan amounts which you can choose according to your needs.

Competitive interest rates:The interest rates offered by the bank are designed to cater to your budget so that you can compare and choose wisely.

Cooling off period:You are provided with a 3 days window post loan disbursement to return the loan amount if you do not wish to proceed with the loan.

No collateral:The personal loans offered by the bank do not require collateral. Hence, you can apply for the loan even if you do not have any assets.

Eligibility criteria

Age:Must be between 23 years to 55 years old.

Income:Minimum monthly income of Rs. 20,000 (Rs. 2,40,000 annually) is required in order to be eligible for the loan.

CIBIL score:A score higher than 675 is considered to be eligible for the loan and improves approval chances.

Documents required

ID proof (Aadhar card/passport/voter ID)

  • Pan Card
  • Income proof ( salary slips, bank statements and tax returns)
  • Passport size photographs
  • Self attested form for personal loan
  • Address proof ( Aadhar card/voter ID/ rental agreement/electricity bill)

Fees and charges

Foreclosure charges:

Months on Board (MOB)

Charges plus GST

After 12 months post the lock-in period

3% of the principal outstanding

Within the first 12 months post the lock-in period

5% of the principal outstanding

Partial preclosure charges:

Particulars

Charges plus GST

Partial Preclosure Charges

5% of the principal being repaid + GST

Or as rolled out by the Bank and intimated to the customer

Digital personal loan fees and charges :

Particulars

Charges

Processing Fees

Up to 5% of the loan amount

Bounce Charges

Up to 500

Stamp Duty Charges

Payable as per actuals by the applicant

Penal Charges

36% p.a. on the overdue amount for the default period

Foreclosure charges

Up to 3% + GST

Insurance (Credit Shield)

If opted by the borrower voluntarily, As per the guidelines of the Insurer

Other charges:

Particulars

Charges

Processing Fees

Up to 3% of the loan amount

Cheque Bounce Charges

100

Stamp Duty Charges

Payable as per actuals by the customer

Cheque Swap Charges

1,500

Penal Charges

36% p.a. on the overdue amount for the default period

Loan reschedule charges in terms of EMI/Tenure/ROI

Rs. 2,000 (can be changed at the sole discretion of the Bank)

Insurance (Credit Shield)

If opted by the borrower voluntarily, As per the guidelines of the Insurer

Amortization schedule statement/ Statement of Accounts/Duplicate No-Dues/Foreclosure statement charges/NOC charges

One request per year is free

100 for every additional request + GST

Loan cancellation/fees

Nil; the cancellation is allowed only within the cooling off period (Only applicable interest and upfront fees to be retained)

Recovery/collection charges

300 per visit + GST

E-Mandate Failure Charges

500 + GST

Source: paisabazaar

In conclusion, personal loans offer a higher interest rate as compared to other loans in the market. Hence, before you decide on getting a loan, explore other options and compare other options so that you can get the best deal for yourself. You must note that even a single default in EMI repayment can drastically deteriorate your credit score. Make informed decisions to avoid any future debts.

(Note: Personal loan interest rates and other provisions keep changing with time. Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's official website for the latest updates.)

