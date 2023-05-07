Unity SFB hikes FD rates, senior citizens can earn up to 9.50% and non-senior citizens can earn as high as 9%2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Unity Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank is offering interest rates between 4.50% and 7.00% on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The general public can earn a maximum return of 9% on a deposit with a 1001-day term, while senior citizens can earn up to 9.50%. According to Unity Small Finance Bank's official website, the new FD rates take effect on May 2nd, 2023.
