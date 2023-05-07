Unity Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank is offering interest rates between 4.50% and 7.00% on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The general public can earn a maximum return of 9% on a deposit with a 1001-day term, while senior citizens can earn up to 9.50%. According to Unity Small Finance Bank's official website, the new FD rates take effect on May 2nd, 2023.

Unity SFB FD Rates

The bank is giving an interest rate of 4.50% on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days, and an interest rate of 4.75% is applicable to deposits that mature in the next 15 to 45 days. On deposits with a tenor of 46 to 60 days, Unity SFB is giving an interest rate of 5.25%, and on deposits with a tenor of 61 to 90 days, it is offering an interest rate of 5.50%.

Deposits with maturities between 91 and 6 months will now earn interest at a rate of 5.75%, while deposits with maturities between 6 months and 201 days will now earn interest at a rate of 8.75%. The bank is giving an interest rate of 6.75% on deposits that mature between 202–364 days, and 7.35% on deposits maturing in 1 year to 500 days, according to Unity Small Finance Bank (SFB). A deposit tenor of 501 days will earn interest at a rate of 8.75% from Unity Small Finance Bank (SFB), while a deposit tenor of 502 days to 18 months would earn interest at a rate of 7.35%.

The interest rate on deposits that mature in 18 months and 1000 days is 7.40%, while the interest rate on deposits that mature in 1001 days is 9%. On deposits maturing in 1002 Days to 5 years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.65% and for those maturing in 5 Years - 10 Years, Unity SFB is paying a 7.00% return.

Meanwhile, Suryoday Small Finance Bank hiked interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore on May 5th, by 49 to 160 basis points (bps) for periods ranging from 1 to 5 years. Now, the general public will earn on their FDs from 4% to a whopping 9.10%, while senior citizens will earn from 4.50% to a whopping 9.60%."The best part is that regular customers can now get 9.10% interest rate on 5 years deposit, while senior citizens can get 9.60% interest rate," saidSuryoday Small Finance Bank in an official statement.

