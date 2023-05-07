Unity SFB hikes FD rates, senior citizens can earn up to 9.50% and non-senior citizens can earn as high as 9%

Deposits with maturities between 91 and 6 months will now earn interest at a rate of 5.75%, while deposits with maturities between 6 months and 201 days will now earn interest at a rate of 8.75%. The bank is giving an interest rate of 6.75% on deposits that mature between 202–364 days, and 7.35% on deposits maturing in 1 year to 500 days, according to Unity Small Finance Bank (SFB). A deposit tenor of 501 days will earn interest at a rate of 8.75% from Unity Small Finance Bank (SFB), while a deposit tenor of 502 days to 18 months would earn interest at a rate of 7.35%.

