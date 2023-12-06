Universal Sompo General Insurance introduces ‘Muskaan’ with a social cause; details here
Muskaan stands as a specialised health insurance offering dedicated support to domestic workers, providing them with effortless access to comprehensive coverage for medical needs and assistance in the event of an accident.
Universal Sompo General Insurance introduced “Muskaan", an innovative health insurance policy carefully designed to create a positive social impact and uplift domestic workers and staff. Recognising the significant contributions of domestic workers to society and understanding their unique needs, the insurance company has developed a tailored product to cater to their specific requirements.