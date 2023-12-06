Universal Sompo General Insurance introduces ‘Muskaan’ with a social cause; details here

Universal Sompo General Insurance introduced “Muskaan", an innovative health insurance policy carefully designed to create a positive social impact and uplift domestic workers and staff. Recognising the significant contributions of domestic workers to society and understanding their unique needs, the insurance company has developed a tailored product to cater to their specific requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Muskaan stands as a specialised health insurance offering dedicated support to domestic workers, providing them with effortless access to comprehensive coverage for medical needs and assistance in the event of an accident.

The product has been carefully designed to address specific essential needs of vital community members, including housekeepers, nannies or babysitters, caregivers, cooks or personal chefs, gardeners and landscapers, elderly companions, drivers and chauffeurs, and butlers. It provides extensive coverage under Section 1 (Health), encompassing in-patient treatment, pre-hospitalisation, post-hospitalisation, domiciliary treatment, and AYUSH treatment. Additionally, Section 2 (Personal Accident) offers comprehensive coverage for accidental death and permanent total disability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A press release from the company read, “Muskaan transcends the boundaries of a mere health insurance policy; it stands as an unwavering commitment from Universal Sompo to empower and protect. By extending comprehensive coverage to the often overlooked 'missing middle', we aim to bring genuine smiles to faces that need it the most. This ground-breaking initiative exemplifies our dedication to social responsibility, ensuring that even the underserved have access to essential healthcare. Muskaan embodies the core values of compassion and inclusivity, reinforcing our steadfast commitment to creating a positive impact on the lives of those who contribute significantly to our households. With Muskaan, we are not just redefining health insurance; we are shaping a healthier, more secure future for all."

Prominent attributes of the recently introduced product comprise:

Tranquil assurance : Hospitalisation without fretting about room rent restrictions.

: Hospitalisation without fretting about room rent restrictions. Thorough security : All-encompassing coverage that goes beyond co-payments, ensuring comprehensive financial protection.

: All-encompassing coverage that goes beyond co-payments, ensuring comprehensive financial protection. Budget-friendly protection: Economical premiums, while maintaining essential coverage. Cashless hospitalisation across a network of over 13,000 hospitals with a PAN India presence. Frequently, due to challenges like limited access, insufficient awareness, or financial considerations, individuals in such communities find it challenging to access the advantages of a comprehensive insurance policy that could assist them during health or accident emergencies.

