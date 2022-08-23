Universal Sompo General Insurance partners Repco Home Finance

The partnership would see over 155 branches and 24 satellite centres of Repco Home Finance in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Puducherry offer customised general insurance products to its customers.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Non-life Insurer Universal Sompo General Insurance said it has partnered with Chennai-based Repco Home Finance Ltd to offer insurance against home loans. This partnership will, additionally, disburse affordable insurance solutions from Universal Sompo General Insurance like Group Credit Protection, Long-Term Fire, and Personal Accident policies to Repco’s customers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Non-life Insurer Universal Sompo General Insurance said it has partnered with Chennai-based Repco Home Finance Ltd to offer insurance against home loans. This partnership will, additionally, disburse affordable insurance solutions from Universal Sompo General Insurance like Group Credit Protection, Long-Term Fire, and Personal Accident policies to Repco’s customers.
Sharad Mathur, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance, said, “Our objective is to offer simple and value-added products to our customers and channel partners with best insurance solutions through seamless and innovative digitalized initiatives. We are pleased to associate with such a high-quality, customer-centric company, Repco Home Finance Ltd, and offer our services to its home loan borrowers."
Sharad Mathur, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance, said, “Our objective is to offer simple and value-added products to our customers and channel partners with best insurance solutions through seamless and innovative digitalized initiatives. We are pleased to associate with such a high-quality, customer-centric company, Repco Home Finance Ltd, and offer our services to its home loan borrowers."
According to the agreement, the partnership would see over 155 branches and 24 satellite centres of Repco Home Finance in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Puducherry offer customised general insurance products to its customers.
K. Swaminathan, MD & CEO of Repco Home Finance Ltd., said “The mission of Repco Home Finance Limited is to translate into reality the aspirations of people to own a house and provide them institutional credit support customized to suit individual needs in a transparent and ethical way. We are pleased to partner with Universal Sompo General Insurance for extending simple and affordable insurance cover to our customers that will help them financially secure their families and their loan obligations."