Universal Sompo General Insurance partners Zopper for special integrated insurance offering

The alliance aims to cover 1 million in assets by offering users personalised insurance solutions, as well as a hassle-free customer experience, from policy generation to claims management.
NEW DELHI: Universal Sompo General Insurance, a joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investment Corp, and Japan’s Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., has partnered with Zopper, an insurance infrastructure API platform, to roll out a special integrated offering.
Through this partnership, customers will have access to buy insurance seamlessly, along with an option to purchase a protection plan. The alliance aims to cover 1 million in assets by offering users personalised insurance solutions, as well as a hassle-free customer experience, from policy generation to claims management.
Sharad Mathur, managing Ddrector & CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance said, “We are delighted to partner with Zopper, to offer our growing customer base, a convenient and easy medium to buy insurance covers. Customers can now avail tailored protection packages that are specially curated for their lifestyle security. We attempt to provide tailor-made and affordable insurance covers to our customers and ‘re confident that this partnership will deliver great value to them."
Surjendu Kuila, Co-Founder & CEO, Zopper said, “Today’s customers seek insurance offerings which are customised as per their needs and are delivered in a convenient manner. We are happy to partner with Universal Sompo General Insurance to develop a special embedded insurance offering that will not only provide easy access to insurance but also offer protection to daily use durables."