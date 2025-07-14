Unlimited health insurance is now a reality. But can insurers make it work?
Aprajita Sharma 4 min read 14 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Summary
New ‘no-limit’ health plans offer unmatched coverage—but questions remain on sustainability, claims support, and long-term value.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: When Anubhav Mahajan’s young son was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, his existing health insurance fell woefully short. Despite a ₹15 lakh base cover and a top-up of the same amount, the treatment cost more than ₹2 crore—leaving Mahajan to fund most of it out of pocket.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story