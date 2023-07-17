Not a high spender? Here are two credit cards that earn you 5% rewards6 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:39 PM IST
Depending on your spends, ICICI Amazon Pay and SBI Cashback credit cards offer rewards in the range of 1-5%.
Rewards matter, for everyone. It would be heavenly if these were in the form of free flight tickets and luxury hotel stays. Credit cards help earn such rewards but that requires high spends—upwards of ₹10 lakh annually, a higher disposable income, multiple credit cards to optimize every spend, extreme planning to redeem rewards for the best deal and, finally, expensive annual fees charged by the cards. If all this doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, there is a simpler option for you: a cashback credit card.
