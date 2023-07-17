Not a high spender? Here are two credit cards that earn you 5% rewards

The downside of a co-branded card, such as the ICICI Amazon credit card, is that it pays highest rewards on payments made to the co-branded partner with which the bank has tied up. “While the customer can earn 3-5% on Amazon, if they were to use the card to shop on Flipkart or any other major apparel e-commerce platform like Myntra, etc., they don’t stand to earn the same rewards. Besides, during sales, some electronics brands may tie up with specific e-commerce platforms and offer their products only on those platforms. For instance, Google Pixel had an exclusive tie-up with Flipkart in the past," said Kashif Ansari, assistant professor, Jindal School of banking and finance, OP Jindal Global University.

