7 key steps to master goal-based investing
Goal-based investing involves strategic planning, disciplined saving, and strategic investing for achieving financial milestones like buying a home or retiring comfortably.
In the journey of life, we all want to achieve important milestones, whether it's buying a home, funding our children's education, or retiring comfortably. However, achieving these goals requires more than just wishful thinking. It demands careful planning, disciplined saving, and strategic investing. This is where goal-based investing comes into play.