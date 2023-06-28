Unlocking global diversification: GIFT City’s promise for family offices1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 09:57 PM IST
This new regulation is a game-changer as it directly addresses some of the major challenges affecting the global plans of family offices.
India is setting a new course as a global financial hub with its first International Financial Services Center (IFSC) - GIFT City. Family offices can now establish a first-of-its-kind fund management entity, family investment fund (FIF) in GIFT City. The FIF can pool resources from a single family or entities under the family’s control. Such entities can be sole proprietorship firms, partnership firms, LLPs, trusts, companies, or a body corporate, in which an individual or a group of individuals of a single family exercises control and directly or indirectly holds substantial economic interest (at least 90%).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×