How fractional ownership aids your investments

How fractional ownership aids your investments1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 11:17 PM IST
Fractional ownership allows multiple investors to pool funds and benefit from an asset's income sharing, reduced rates, and usage rights. It is practiced in real estate and can be introduced as a product by exchanges for stocks and bonds to benefit all investors. This concept is also seen in Global (US) stocks, mutual funds, and non-fungible tokens. With increasing financialization of savings and a growing investor base, retailization of investment avenues is desired.
The concept of fractional ownership of an investment asset is that multiple investors get together and create a pool of funds when one individual does not have the requisite ticket size due to the price of the asset being on the higher side. As per Investopedia, “Fractional ownership is an investment approach in which the cost of an asset is split between individual shareholders. All the shareholders get the benefits of the asset, such as income sharing, reduced rates, and usage rights".
