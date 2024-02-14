Unlocking retirement prosperity: How NPS remains cutting-edge
Summary
- The main reason for NPS’s popularity is the consistency of returns and cost-efficiency.
The National Pension System (NPS) is one of the most cost-efficient retirement planning products that comes with a prudent risk management framework and close regulatory oversight. The NPS ensures a comfortable retirement by combining market-linked returns with disciplined savings and power of compounding. With growing awareness, the NPS has attracted a lot of interest and growth. As a result, its assets under management (AUM) has now crossed ₹10 trillion.