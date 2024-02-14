Unlocking retirement prosperity: How NPS remains cutting-edge

While tax benefits in the product are indeed most attractive, investors must go beyond tax benefits and understand the need for building a sizeable corpus and how NPS assists in this journey with a host of other unique features like flexibility of asset allocation, easy contributions through SIP feature, portability of the account across employers and locations, and digital processes. Lock-in and annuity are essential features of a retirement product. Investors need to allocate their savings into short-term, medium-term and retirement needs, and the retirement portion must be locked in for the long term so that it is not used up for intermediate goals. Lock-in is therefore a critical feature of a retirement savings product, from the perspective of both ensuring the end use as well as the power of compounding. Having said that, the product does have a feature of partial premature withdrawals.