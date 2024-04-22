Unlocking tax benefits for NRIs
Summary
- Lower or nil TDS certificates help NRIs sell immovable property in India while allowing them to reduce or eliminate the TDS deduction on the sale proceeds.
Tax deducted at source, or TDS, is applicable on purchase of properties in India. But the tax rates are different for residents of India and for non-resident Indians (NRIs). Resident buyers should at the time of purchase deduct such tax at 1% of the sale consideration of the property and pay only the balance to the seller. Such TDS is applicable where the sale value of the property exceeds Rs50 lakh or more under section 194IA. The tax thus deducted is paid online by the buyer to the income tax department after filling in form 26QB and a copy of the challan generated for this payment needs to be submitted to the seller.