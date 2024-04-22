Unlocking tax benefits for NRIs

Since the TDS at the rate of 20% is to be deducted from the sale value of the transaction and not on the actual capital gain, the TDS amount is bound to be more than the actual tax liability. In such a scenario, the assessee ends up paying more tax amount in the form of TDS and can later claim a refund when filing the income tax return. Genuine difficulty is caused to the assessee in such cases, specifically where there is no or negligible capital gain or in case of capital loss. The funds are blocked until the refund is processed back by the income tax department resulting in unnecessary withholding of capital.