Consumer protection: When credit card chargeback claims come in handy1 min read 20 Jun 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Chargeback refers to the process of disputing a transaction that you believe you’re not responsible for paying.
One of the primary benefits of using a credit card is the level of protection it provides. Along with various perks, credit cards offer a few safeguards, such as fraud protection and a chargeback system. Although the chargeback system is incredibly useful, it’s often overlooked.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×