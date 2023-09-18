Are multi-asset funds the right product in a soaring market?

Multi-asset funds are allowed to invest in various asset classes—equity, debt, gold, silver, commodities, international equities, futures & options, real estate investment trusts, infrastructure investment trusts, etc. They are seen as a one-stop solution for every investor’s asset allocation needs. But not all multi- asset funds are the same. Some invest in international equities; others do not. Some tend to keep their equity exposure low; some can take it much higher. Also, every multi-asset fund is taxed differently.