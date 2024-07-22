Unlocking wealth: AI and blockchain solutions for unclaimed asset recovery
Summary
- Using blockchain and AI to recover investment ensures compliance and transparency while also enhancing efficiency. In the long run, this will benefit claimants and asset holders
Asset recovery is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by cutting-edge technologies like AI and blockchain. As India grapples with immense volumes of unclaimed assets, the role of these technologies in investment, money recovery and asset management can't be overstated.