Home > Money > Personal Finance > Unsold inventory and stalled projects loom large over real estate: 99acres.com
Motilal Oswal Real Estate had invested around Rs55 crore equity capital in Skylark Dasos, Bengaluru, at an early stage in 2015. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
Motilal Oswal Real Estate had invested around Rs55 crore equity capital in Skylark Dasos, Bengaluru, at an early stage in 2015. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Unsold inventory and stalled projects loom large over real estate: 99acres.com

2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2020, 03:25 PM IST Ashwini Kumar Sharma

  • Of the 15 lakh units spread across the top eight metro cities in India, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) holds 57% of the inventory, that is 8.90 lakh units. This if followd by Delhi NCR, which has 27% or 4.25 lakh stalled units

In the last few quarters real estate sector had started seeing the emergence of the first green shoots of revival. There was an increase in demand and decline in unsold inventory. However, the covid-19 outbreak has put a dent in the expected recovery of the real estate sector. According to a quarterly report, Residential Market Update January-March 2020, by 99acres.com, a real estate portal, “the Jan-Mar 2020 quarter witnessed the housing industry on a revival mode with both enquiries and sales volume growing, albeit moderately, versus the previous few quarters. The month of March, however, unfolded unexpectedly with the outbreak of covid-19. The situation brought property site visits and construction activities of over 15 lakh units to a temporary halt across metro cities."

Most of these stalled under-construction units are in two major cities. Of the 15 lakh units spread across the top eight metro cities in India, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) holds 57% of the inventory, that is 8.90 lakh units. This if followd by Delhi NCR, which has 27% or 4.25 lakh stalled units, the report stated.

Covid-19 is expected to impact demand, and the biggest worry of the developers is unsold inventory, which is still very high. According to the 99acres report, there is a total unsold inventory of around 6.24 lakh residential units in the top eight metros. Of the 6.24 lakh unsold unitsin these metros, about 36% fall within the affordable housing bracket.

Within the residential housing segment, the affordable housing segment may be the worst impacted in terms of demand and sales. “Slow-paced offtake of homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and compromised amenities in such projects may make matters worse goinf forward," stated the report.

As far as property prices are concerned, according to the report, they may dwindle in the short- to mid-term due to the hit that the sentiment of prospective homebuyers has taken. On the other hand, rental costs may go up because of the slowdown that is expected in real estate sales in the upcoming quarters.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Even as construction has been allowed in some parts in the second phase of the lockdown, such activities have been impacted due to reverse migration of labour at large scale and disruption of supply chain of various construction materials (Bloomberg)

Central government to issue advisory for real estate stakeholders

2 min read . 29 Apr 2020
FMCG companies, like others, have been hit by covid-19 but the impact has been a bit muted because of demand for household essentials. (Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

Covid-19 impact: Nielsen slashes 2020 growth forecast for FMCG sector to 5-6%

1 min read . 02:46 PM IST
The mass exodus of migrant workers due to the covid-19 lockdown has hit the real estate sector hard.

Uttar Pradesh RERA extends deadline for under-construction projects by 3 months

2 min read . 15 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout