Tanishq gold rate today in India Nov 3 Tuesday: Price of 24 carat, 22 carat, 18 carat - Check latest metal movement

With Dhanteras and Diwali approaching, jewellery stores across India are witnessing increased interest from consumers looking to purchase gold and jewellery for the festive season. Gold holds significant cultural and emotional importance in Indian households, with jewellery often passed down through generations as family heirlooms.

Tanishq, the jewellery brand owned by the Tata Group, is a popular choice of gold buyers. According to the company's official website, gold prices across different purity categories increased on November 3 compared with the previous day.

Here is a look at the latest Tanishq gold rates in India.

Tanishq gold rates on November 3 According to the Tanishq website, the price of 18-karat gold stood at ₹10,514 per gram on November 3, compared with ₹10,493 per gram on November 2.

Similarly, the price of 24-karat gold increased to ₹14,018 per gram from ₹13,991 per gram a day earlier.

The price of 22-karat gold also registered an increase. Here are the latest rates:

1 gram: ₹12,850 today and yesterday at ₹12,825

8 grams: ₹1,02,800 today and yesterday at ₹1,02,600

10 grams: ₹1,28,500 today and yesterday at ₹1,28,250

100 grams: ₹12,85,000 today and yesterday at ₹12,82,500

The company reported a daily increase of approximately 0.19% in its 22-karat gold prices.

Tanishq offers gold exchange programme Alongside festive jewellery sales, Tanishq is promoting its gold exchange programme across India, allowing consumers to exchange old jewellery for new designs.

The company said the initiative aims to make gold exchanges more transparent, accessible and convenient for customers.

Under the programme, consumers can exchange old gold jewellery purchased from any jeweller, starting from 9-karat purity. Customers are not required to produce the original purchase bills.

Tanishq uses Karatmeter technology to assess the purity of gold. The melting process is carried out in front of customers, while the exchange value is calculated using prevailing gold rates, according to the company.

The programme also covers old, broken and inherited jewellery. Customers can use the exchange value to purchase jewellery from Tanishq's range of collections.

Gold futures fall by ₹ 1,166 on MCX Meanwhile, gold prices declined in the domestic futures market on Tuesday amid weak spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery fell by ₹1,166, or 0.83%, to ₹1,39,020 per 10 grams. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 1,254 lots.

Market analysts attributed the decline to subdued demand in the spot market.

Internationally, gold futures also weakened, falling 0.62% to $3,921.96 per ounce in New York.

Domestic bullion market rates According to the closing bullion rates on Tuesday, 22-karat gold was priced at ₹13,185 per gram, while 24-karat gold stood at ₹14,385 per gram.

Silver was quoted at ₹1,89,500 per kg.