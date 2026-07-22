Unutilised CGAS funds: Don't let 3-year exemption deadline trigger tax notice

Every year, numerous taxpayers face unexpected tax notices after claiming exemptions under Sections 54 and 54F of the Income-Tax Act, 1961. The root cause is almost always the same: misunderstanding the mandatory three-year timeframe attached to the Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS).
A widespread misconception exists that capital gains tax remains deferred until funds are physically withdrawn from the CGAS account. However, statutory tax provisions offer no such flexibility.
Under Sections 54 and 54F, exemptions are conditional. If money deposited in a CGAS account remains unutilised for buying or constructing a new home, the tax shelter expires automatically. Taxability kicks in precisely three years after the original long-term asset's transfer date—regardless of whether the original asset was a residential property (Section 54) or a non-residential asset (Section 54F).
Consequently, unutilised balances become taxable right when that three-year window closes, even if the money stays locked in the bank. Taxpayers frequently overlook this nuance when filing subsequent returns. With the Assessment Year 2026–27 filing deadline fast approaching, anyone who previously claimed these exemptions must evaluate their past CGAS deposits to report any newly taxable gains.
Both provisions offer tax relief for reinvesting in residential property, but under different metrics:
Since property acquisitions often take time, buyers frequently miss the standard tax return filing deadline under Section 139(1). To protect the taxpayer's exemption, the law allows unspent amounts to be parked in an official CGAS account before filing. Deposited funds count as temporary "deemed investments," preserving the tax exemption provided they are deployed within the statutory period.
The confusion typically starts once funds sit safely inside the CGAS account. Taxpayers mistakenly assume: “I only owe tax once I close the account and withdraw the money.”
The Income-Tax Act explicitly refutes this logic:
In short, the tax clock is tied to the calendar date of the asset transfer, not the date you decide to visit the bank.
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