Home >Money >Personal Finance >UP RERA defers physical hearing of complains due to covid-19

UP RERA defers physical hearing of complains due to covid-19

UP RERA has proposed to start the physical hearing of complaints from 1 May 2021
1 min read . 07:53 PM IST Staff Writer

  • UP RERA has been hearing the complaints through virtual mode under the e-courts system in order to maintain the social distancing norms amid the pandemic as directed by the government

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has deferred the option of the physical hearing of compalians amid the rising number of cases of covid-19 in the state. UP RERA has proposed to start the physical hearing of complaints from 1 May 2021.

UP is one of the most hit states. On Thursday, the state reported 104 deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, pushing the fatality count to 9,480 and the total infection number to 7,66,360.

“It is to be noted that UP RERA in its 59th meeting on 19th March 2021 held under the chairmanship of Hon’ble Chairman Shri Rajive Kumar had decided to provide the opportunity of physical hearing to the concerned parties on their request with effect from 1st May 2021 subject to strict compliance of Covid-19 protocol as applicable," said the release.

The authority will continue to hear cases virtually .

UP RERA has been hearing the complaints through virtual mode under the e-courts system in order to maintain the social distancing norms amid the pandemic as directed by the government.

“Further decision about offering the option of the physical hearing to the parties will be taken in future depending on the situation of the pandemic and the directions of Central and State Governments in this regard," said the release.

