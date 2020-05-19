In its endeavour to help homebuyers, Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP Rera) has started virtual hearing of cases from 18 May 2020. Hearings will take place in two benches of UP Rera at Gautam Buddh Nagar and Lucknow. As many as 40 cases were listed before the bench on the first day of the hearing on Monday.

The date and time of virtual hearing was communicated through emails and SMSs to both the parties whose cases were in the argument stage. The authority also made phone calls to remind and help the parties for facilitating the process and to offer technical help to the parties.

UP Rera is using Microsoft’s Team View application for conducting video conferencing. As of now, the authority has decided to take up 10 cases per day per bench. Each case will be allotted 15 minutes for discussion and representation.

In a press release issued on 18 May, UP Rera said, “By virtual hearing of cases, the authority is ensuring normal functioning of the hearing and disposal of the complaints notwithstanding the dislocation caused by the covid-19 pandemic. It is expected that virtual hearings will prove to be a very strong instrument of imparting justice to the aggrieved parties in a transparent, efficient and time-bound manner.

The authority has also decided to start listing the cases before the adjudicating Officer and Conciliation Forum through virtual medium of hearing, the press release added.

How to approach the authority

If you are an aggrieved homebuyer and wants the authority to take up your complaint, you can log on to the website of the relevant state’s Rera. The websites UP Rera and Maharashtra Rera will give you two options—to opt for a conciliation forum or to file a formal complaint. In either case, the authority provides dates for discussions to both the parties. Conciliation forums are softer tools that Rera uses to bring homebuyers and developers to the negotiation table instead of initiating formal court proceedings. If it fails, Rera takes up the case for formal proceedings as per the Act.

The fee for filing a complaint with the conciliation forum differs from state to state. For instance, you need to pay ₹1,000 in Maharashtra for filing a complaint with the conciliation forum and ₹5,000 for a formal complaint. UP Rera charges ₹1,000 for both.

