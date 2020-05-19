UP Rera starts virtual hearing of cases

If you are an aggrieved homebuyer and wants the authority to take up your complaint, you can log on to the website of the relevant state’s Rera. The websites UP Rera and Maharashtra Rera will give you two options—to opt for a conciliation forum or to file a formal complaint. In either case, the authority provides dates for discussions to both the parties. Conciliation forums are softer tools that Rera uses to bring homebuyers and developers to the negotiation table instead of initiating formal court proceedings. If it fails, Rera takes up the case for formal proceedings as per the Act.