Up to 10% allocation in international equity funds can diversify portfolio

We are assuming you have already made the provisions for your emergency fund and are hence considering your existing monthly investment and additional capital totalling ₹23,000, if keep getting invested with 10% CAGR returns over the next 15 years, it will help you to attain your desired goal of accumulating ₹1 crore corpus. Your existing portfolio is a mix of ELSS, large-cap, mid-cap, international equity and aggressive hybrid funds. You may consider rebalancing your existing portfolio. Entire monthly allocation can be spread across equity and hybrid oriented funds, which can be further divided in 90:10 ratio, respectively. Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund, Canara Robeco Flexi Cap, HDFC Growth Opportunities Fund, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund, IIFL Focused Equity Fund, IDFC Sterling Value Fund & Kotak Small Cap in Equity category while ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund & Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund in Hybrid category can be considered. For lump sum portfolio, you may remain invested with both the existing funds. This way your portfolio will be diversified across asset class, category, scheme, geography and asset management company. It is also advisable to keep reviewing your portfolio at least once in a year.