Up to 7.50% FD interest rate: Bank of India launches super special fixed deposit scheme
Bank of India has introduced Super Special Fixed Deposit with an incredibly enticing interest rate of 7.50% per annum. This offer is available for both existing customers and the general public, but only for deposits ranging from ₹2 Crores to less than Rs. 50 Crores. The fixed deposit has a specific maturity period of 175 days, starting from January 1st, 2024.