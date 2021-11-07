As part of its digital services, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows its subscribers to update their details online. Accountholders need to have their Universal Account Number (UAN) on hand to avail this service.

Using UAN, PF account holders to view their pension fund details in one place, track the history of transactions conducted with the PF account and even update the bank details seeded with the account. EPF subscribers can easily change or update their bank details from the comfort of their homes using this method.

To update bank details for your PF account online, follow these steps:

Visit EFPO's official website and log in using your credentials.

Click on the ‘Manage’ tab on the top menu.

Go the ‘KYC’ option from the drop down menu and select ‘bank’ in the document type.

Enter the new bank details, including the bank account number and IFSC code.

Click on ‘Save’ to submit the updated bank details. The details will then be visible under the KYC pending approval section.

Submit the required document to your employer. Remember, for State Bank of India customers, the bank will conduct the verification itself through digital means.

Once the KYC verification is complete, the status of your service request will be updated to Digitally Approved KYC.

EPFO will send a confirmation message after the bank details are confirmed by the employer or the SBI.

