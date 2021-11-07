1 min read.Updated: 07 Nov 2021, 04:52 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
As part of its digital services, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows its subscribers to update their details online. Accountholders need to have their Universal Account Number (UAN) on hand to avail this service.
Using UAN, PF account holders to view their pension fund details in one place, track the history of transactions conducted with the PF account and even update the bank details seeded with the account. EPF subscribers can easily change or update their bank details from the comfort of their homes using this method.