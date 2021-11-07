Update EPFO bank details online using UAN. Here's how to do it

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Using UAN, PF account holders to view their pension fund details in one place, track the history of transactions conducted with the PF account and even update the bank details seeded with the account
As part of its digital services, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows its subscribers to update their details online. Accountholders need to have their Universal Account Number (UAN) on hand to avail this service.
Using UAN, PF account holders to view their pension fund details in one place, track the history of transactions conducted with the PF account and even update the bank details seeded with the account. EPF subscribers can easily change or update their bank details from the comfort of their homes using this method.
