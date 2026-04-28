Update PF KYC online through UAN portal: Step-by-step guide to prevent claim rejection

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has streamlined and eased the process of updating KYC details and other critical information. This has permitted members to correct key information online through the UAN Member Portal.

The main objective of the move is to reduce PF claim rejections and avoid complications by updating information through the UAN Member Portal. Do remember that these rejections mostly happen due to the mismatches in data between Aadhaar and EPF records.

Even minor errors or omissions in name details, date of birth, or gender result in automatic rejection during withdrawal verification, as the EPFO simply cross-checks all details against Aadhaar data.

Still, with the advancement in technology and the updated digital system, employees can now fix such problems without physical visits or form submissions.

How to update PF KYC details online in 5 simple steps

The EPFO has simplified the correction and rectification process. You can follow the given steps discussed briefly to update the PF KYC details and associated data.

By entering your personal details, such as UAN number and password, first log in to the official UAN portal. Proceed towards the basic detail section and click ‘Manage’ and select ‘Modify/ Change Basic Details’ tab. Enter Aadhaar-matched information and details. Carefully check and update your name, date of birth, gender, and other fundamental details. The system will then automatically verify details with UIDAI. Then, clicking on the ‘update details’ option will ensure that the details are submitted from your end for your employers concerned for ‘employer approval.’ Now your employer must log in and approve the correction online. Once the approval is complete, the updated data is clearly reflected in your EPF account. Key requirements for a smooth and seamless PF withdrawal process Do make sure that you acknowledge the importance of a fully updated KYC. It is critical for hassle-free PF withdrawals. Aadhaar must be linked to PAN, and bank details must also be carefully verified.

While most updates generally require explicit employer approval, bank account details and IFSC updates can be done directly without employer intervention.

Without complete KYC compliance and following the given directives, no PF withdrawal is permitted as per the terms of the EPFO. This makes timely updates essential. As the system is now completely digital, employees can make faster claims, fewer rejections and seamless access and availability to their retirement savings.