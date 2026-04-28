Update PF KYC online through UAN portal: Step-by-step guide to prevent claim rejection

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has streamlined and eased the process of updating KYC details and other critical information. This has permitted members to correct key information online through the UAN Member Portal.
The main objective of the move is to reduce PF claim rejections and avoid complications by updating information through the UAN Member Portal. Do remember that these rejections mostly happen due to the mismatches in data between Aadhaar and EPF records.
Even minor errors or omissions in name details, date of birth, or gender result in automatic rejection during withdrawal verification, as the EPFO simply cross-checks all details against Aadhaar data.
Still, with the advancement in technology and the updated digital system, employees can now fix such problems without physical visits or form submissions.
The EPFO has simplified the correction and rectification process. You can follow the given steps discussed briefly to update the PF KYC details and associated data.
Do make sure that you acknowledge the importance of a fully updated KYC. It is critical for hassle-free PF withdrawals. Aadhaar must be linked to PAN, and bank details must also be carefully verified.
While most updates generally require explicit employer approval, bank account details and IFSC updates can be done directly without employer intervention.
Without complete KYC compliance and following the given directives, no PF withdrawal is permitted as per the terms of the EPFO. This makes timely updates essential. As the system is now completely digital, employees can make faster claims, fewer rejections and seamless access and availability to their retirement savings.
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