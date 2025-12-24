Updated vs Revised ITR — Here's what taxpayers should know about income tax return ahead of 31 December deadline

ITR Deadline: The government of India's Income Tax (I-T) Department gives the taxpaying citizen an opportunity to file a revised income tax return (ITR) and an updated ITR with additional time in hand. However, both of these ITR filings are different in their own ways.

The Income Tax Department's deadline for the revised income tax return is 31 December 2025, for taxpayers who have errors while filing their previous ITRs. Taxpayers will be able to file their revised ITRs for the relevant assessment year or before the completion of the assessment by the tax department.

While the taxpayers, who are looking to file their updated returns, will be able to file up to 31 March or up to 4 years from the end of the relevant assessment year.

What is Updated and Revised ITR? ClearTax data suggests that the taxpayers will be able to file their updated returns only if they had missed both their original and belated return due date deadlines. The due date for the updated return for the financial year 2024-25 is 31 March 2030.

The Income Tax Department has aimed to encourage voluntary tax compliance in the case of updated returns.

While the revised income tax returns allow the taxpayer to rectify any errors which they made during filing the original returns previously filed.

In case a taxpayer misses their last date to file their revised returns, then they will be able to file an updated return within 48 months from the relevant assessment year.

According to Taxguru data, an online taxation services portal, highlighted the difference between the updated and revised income tax returns, breaking it down for people who are filing their ITRs.

Updated vs Revised ITR — Difference here 1. Taxpayers will be able to file updated income tax returns even if they have not filed their original returns, however, in case of revised ITRs, the taxpayers will not be able to file one if they have not filed an original return.

2. The taxpayers will be able to file an updated tax return only if there is an additional tax liability, while in the case of revised ITRs, there is no restriction of that sort. This allows the taxpayer to correct any mistakes made during the original filing.

3. In case of taxpayers failing to file a revised ITR, they will not be subject to any form of penalties, unless they decide to file a condonation of delay request with the tax authorities.

However, in the case of updated ITRs, if the taxpayers fail to file, then they will be subject to a 25-50% penalty of the tax liability.

Also Read | How many times can you file a revised income tax return?

4. Taxpayers will be able to file updated returns for the assessment of additional tax liability, which means only if the updated returns reduce the actual amount of tax payable or end up in a loss returns.

5. Taxpayers will be able to file an updated tax return even if they have not filed their original returns previously. The revised tax returns can be filed by a taxpayer three months before the end of the assessment year or before the assessment, whichever is earlier.

However, in case of revised returns, the taxpayers can also submit a condonation of delay or an official permission request to the tax department in an effort to claim the refunds or carry forward the losses post the deadline.

Mint reported earlier that taxpayers are required to file their ITRs within the specified time limit. However, in the case of a genuine hardship or reason, the taxpayer may have to pay heavy penalties and interest for filing late.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee