Updating your EPF nomination? Here's how to complete the process online

For most salaried employees, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is one of the largest financial assets accumulated during their working years. Yet, many members pay little attention to one crucial aspect of their EPF account: nomination.
An EPF nomination determines who will receive the provident fund, pension and insurance benefits in the event of the member's death. While EPFO has made the process completely digital through its e-Nomination facility, many members mistakenly assume that entering nominee details on the portal is enough. In reality, the process is not complete until it is authenticated through Aadhaar-based e-Sign.
The issue has become particularly relevant as more EPF members update nominations following marriage, the birth of children or changes in family circumstances. Let’s discuss it in detail.
A nomination is the mechanism through which an EPF member identifies the person or persons who should receive benefits from the account in the event of the member's death.
The nomination covers not only the provident fund balance but can also facilitate claims under:
A valid nomination can significantly simplify the claim process for family members and reduce documentation requirements during an already difficult time.
Members should consider reviewing their nominations whenever there is a major life event, including, Marriage, Divorce, Birth of a child, Death of an existing nominee or any change in family circumstances
EPFO's e-Nomination facility allows members to submit and update nominee details electronically through the Unified Member Portal.
The system enables members to:
However, merely entering nominee details does not make the nomination effective. The submission must be authenticated through e-Sign.
Members should ensure the following conditions are met before attempting to update nominations:
The Universal Account Number (UAN) must be active and accessible.
EPFO requires Aadhaar seeding and verification for e-Nomination and e-Sign services.
OTP authentication is a mandatory part of the process. If the mobile number registered with Aadhaar is no longer active, members may need to update it through UIDAI before proceeding.
Details such as name, date of birth and gender should broadly match across Aadhaar and EPFO records. Any mismatch can lead to authentication failures.
Visit the EPFO Unified Member Portal and sign in using:
After successful login, members will be taken to the dashboard.
From the top menu, click on ‘Manage’ and then ‘E-Nomination’.
If no nomination exists, the portal will prompt the member to initiate the process.
If a nomination already exists, members can modify or replace the existing details.
The portal will display the member's profile information, including:
Members should carefully review the information before proceeding.
Click Proceed.
The next screen asks whether the member has a family as defined under EPF rules.
For most members, the answer will be Yes.
This allows family members such as spouse, children and dependent parents to be added as nominees.
Click on ‘Add Family Details.’
The system will ask for information such as:
If the nominee is a minor, details of a guardian must also be entered.
Once completed, save the details.
Members can nominate more than one person.
For each nominee, specify the percentage of benefits that should be distributed.
For example:
Nominee
Relationship
Share
|Spouse
|Wife/Husband
|60%
|Child
|Son
|20%
|Child
|Daughter
|20%
The total share allocation must equal 100%. After allocation, click Save EPF Nomination.
This is the stage where many members encounter difficulties.
After saving the nomination, EPFO requires Aadhaar-based authentication through e-Sign.
To proceed:
Once OTP verification is completed successfully, the nomination is electronically signed and submitted.
Without this step, the nomination may remain incomplete even though nominee details have been entered on the portal.
After completing e-Sign:
A successfully completed nomination should display a status such as Nomination Successful or Approved.
EPFO's online nomination facility has made it easier than ever for members to update beneficiary details. However, entering nominee information is only the first step. The nomination becomes valid only after Aadhaar-based e-Sign authentication is successfully completed. Members who have recently updated their nominee details should verify the status of their e-Nomination to ensure that the submission has been authenticated and recorded in EPFO's system.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.