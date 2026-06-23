Updating your EPF nomination? Here's how to complete the process online

Updating nominee details in your EPF account is important after major life events such as marriage, divorce or the birth of a child. Here's a step-by-step guide to changing nominees online.

Kirti Jha
Published23 Jun 2026, 11:20 AM IST
A valid nomination can significantly simplify the claim process for family members and reduce documentation requirements during an already difficult time. (This is an AI-generated image)
A valid nomination can significantly simplify the claim process for family members and reduce documentation requirements during an already difficult time. (This is an AI-generated image)

For most salaried employees, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is one of the largest financial assets accumulated during their working years. Yet, many members pay little attention to one crucial aspect of their EPF account: nomination.

An EPF nomination determines who will receive the provident fund, pension and insurance benefits in the event of the member's death. While EPFO has made the process completely digital through its e-Nomination facility, many members mistakenly assume that entering nominee details on the portal is enough. In reality, the process is not complete until it is authenticated through Aadhaar-based e-Sign.

The issue has become particularly relevant as more EPF members update nominations following marriage, the birth of children or changes in family circumstances. Let’s discuss it in detail.

Why should EPF members update their nomination?

A nomination is the mechanism through which an EPF member identifies the person or persons who should receive benefits from the account in the event of the member's death.

The nomination covers not only the provident fund balance but can also facilitate claims under:

  • Employees' Provident Fund (EPF)
  • Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS)
  • Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI)

A valid nomination can significantly simplify the claim process for family members and reduce documentation requirements during an already difficult time.

Members should consider reviewing their nominations whenever there is a major life event, including, Marriage, Divorce, Birth of a child, Death of an existing nominee or any change in family circumstances

What is e-Nomination?

EPFO's e-Nomination facility allows members to submit and update nominee details electronically through the Unified Member Portal.

The system enables members to:

  • Add one or multiple nominees
  • Allocate different percentage shares to nominees
  • Update nominee details whenever required
  • Complete the process digitally through Aadhaar authentication

However, merely entering nominee details does not make the nomination effective. The submission must be authenticated through e-Sign.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0: How the new PF withdrawal process differs from the existing one

Before you begin: Check these prerequisites

Members should ensure the following conditions are met before attempting to update nominations:

1. UAN should be activated

The Universal Account Number (UAN) must be active and accessible.

2. Aadhaar should be linked with UAN

EPFO requires Aadhaar seeding and verification for e-Nomination and e-Sign services.

3. Aadhaar-linked mobile number must be active

OTP authentication is a mandatory part of the process. If the mobile number registered with Aadhaar is no longer active, members may need to update it through UIDAI before proceeding.

4. Personal details should match

Details such as name, date of birth and gender should broadly match across Aadhaar and EPFO records. Any mismatch can lead to authentication failures.

Step-by-step guide to updating EPFO nomination online

Step 1: Log in to the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal

Visit the EPFO Unified Member Portal and sign in using:

  • UAN
  • Password
  • Captcha code

After successful login, members will be taken to the dashboard.

Step 2: Open the e-Nomination section

From the top menu, click on ‘Manage’ and then ‘E-Nomination’.

If no nomination exists, the portal will prompt the member to initiate the process.

If a nomination already exists, members can modify or replace the existing details.

Step 3: Verify profile information

The portal will display the member's profile information, including:

  • Name
  • Date of birth
  • Father's name
  • Aadhaar details

Members should carefully review the information before proceeding.

Click Proceed.

Step 4: Declare family details

The next screen asks whether the member has a family as defined under EPF rules.

For most members, the answer will be Yes.

This allows family members such as spouse, children and dependent parents to be added as nominees.

Step 5: Add nominee information

Click on ‘Add Family Details.’

The system will ask for information such as:

  • Nominee name
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Relationship with the member
  • Marital status
  • Address
  • Photograph, where applicable

If the nominee is a minor, details of a guardian must also be entered.

Once completed, save the details.

Step 6: Allocate shares among nominees

Members can nominate more than one person.

For each nominee, specify the percentage of benefits that should be distributed.

For example:

Nominee

Relationship

Share

SpouseWife/Husband60%
ChildSon20%
ChildDaughter20%

The total share allocation must equal 100%. After allocation, click Save EPF Nomination.

The critical e-Sign step

This is the stage where many members encounter difficulties.

After saving the nomination, EPFO requires Aadhaar-based authentication through e-Sign.

To proceed:

  • Click E-Sign
  • Select Aadhaar authentication
  • Enter Aadhaar number or Virtual ID
  • Verify through OTP sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Once OTP verification is completed successfully, the nomination is electronically signed and submitted.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0 allows 75% PF withdrawal instatly. But can you still withdraw 100%?

Without this step, the nomination may remain incomplete even though nominee details have been entered on the portal.

How to confirm that the nomination has been successfully submitted

After completing e-Sign:

  • Return to Manage and E-Nomination
  • Open Nomination History
  • Check the status of the request

A successfully completed nomination should display a status such as Nomination Successful or Approved.

EPFO's online nomination facility has made it easier than ever for members to update beneficiary details. However, entering nominee information is only the first step. The nomination becomes valid only after Aadhaar-based e-Sign authentication is successfully completed. Members who have recently updated their nominee details should verify the status of their e-Nomination to ensure that the submission has been authenticated and recorded in EPFO's system.

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