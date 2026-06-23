Updating your EPF nomination? Here's how to complete the process online

For most salaried employees, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is one of the largest financial assets accumulated during their working years. Yet, many members pay little attention to one crucial aspect of their EPF account: nomination.

An EPF nomination determines who will receive the provident fund, pension and insurance benefits in the event of the member's death. While EPFO has made the process completely digital through its e-Nomination facility, many members mistakenly assume that entering nominee details on the portal is enough. In reality, the process is not complete until it is authenticated through Aadhaar-based e-Sign.

The issue has become particularly relevant as more EPF members update nominations following marriage, the birth of children or changes in family circumstances. Let’s discuss it in detail.

Why should EPF members update their nomination? A nomination is the mechanism through which an EPF member identifies the person or persons who should receive benefits from the account in the event of the member's death.

The nomination covers not only the provident fund balance but can also facilitate claims under:

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF)

Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS)

Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) A valid nomination can significantly simplify the claim process for family members and reduce documentation requirements during an already difficult time.

Members should consider reviewing their nominations whenever there is a major life event, including, Marriage, Divorce, Birth of a child, Death of an existing nominee or any change in family circumstances

What is e-Nomination? EPFO's e-Nomination facility allows members to submit and update nominee details electronically through the Unified Member Portal.

The system enables members to:

Add one or multiple nominees

Allocate different percentage shares to nominees

Update nominee details whenever required

Complete the process digitally through Aadhaar authentication However, merely entering nominee details does not make the nomination effective. The submission must be authenticated through e-Sign.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0: How the new PF withdrawal process differs from the existing one

Before you begin: Check these prerequisites Members should ensure the following conditions are met before attempting to update nominations:

1. UAN should be activated The Universal Account Number (UAN) must be active and accessible.

2. Aadhaar should be linked with UAN EPFO requires Aadhaar seeding and verification for e-Nomination and e-Sign services.

3. Aadhaar-linked mobile number must be active OTP authentication is a mandatory part of the process. If the mobile number registered with Aadhaar is no longer active, members may need to update it through UIDAI before proceeding.

4. Personal details should match Details such as name, date of birth and gender should broadly match across Aadhaar and EPFO records. Any mismatch can lead to authentication failures.

Step-by-step guide to updating EPFO nomination online Step 1: Log in to the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal Visit the EPFO Unified Member Portal and sign in using:

UAN

Password

Captcha code After successful login, members will be taken to the dashboard.

Step 2: Open the e-Nomination section From the top menu, click on ‘Manage’ and then ‘E-Nomination’.

If no nomination exists, the portal will prompt the member to initiate the process.

If a nomination already exists, members can modify or replace the existing details.

Step 3: Verify profile information The portal will display the member's profile information, including:

Name

Date of birth

Father's name

Aadhaar details Members should carefully review the information before proceeding.

Click Proceed.

Step 4: Declare family details The next screen asks whether the member has a family as defined under EPF rules.

For most members, the answer will be Yes.

This allows family members such as spouse, children and dependent parents to be added as nominees.

Step 5: Add nominee information Click on ‘Add Family Details.’

The system will ask for information such as:

Nominee name

Date of birth

Gender

Relationship with the member

Marital status

Address

Photograph, where applicable If the nominee is a minor, details of a guardian must also be entered.

Once completed, save the details.

Step 6: Allocate shares among nominees Members can nominate more than one person.

For each nominee, specify the percentage of benefits that should be distributed.

For example:

Nominee Relationship Share Spouse Wife/Husband 60% Child Son 20% Child Daughter 20%

The total share allocation must equal 100%. After allocation, click Save EPF Nomination.

The critical e-Sign step This is the stage where many members encounter difficulties.

After saving the nomination, EPFO requires Aadhaar-based authentication through e-Sign.

To proceed:

Click E-Sign

E-Sign Select Aadhaar authentication

Enter Aadhaar number or Virtual ID

Verify through OTP sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number Once OTP verification is completed successfully, the nomination is electronically signed and submitted.

Without this step, the nomination may remain incomplete even though nominee details have been entered on the portal.

How to confirm that the nomination has been successfully submitted After completing e-Sign:

Return to Manage and E-Nomination

Open Nomination History

Check the status of the request A successfully completed nomination should display a status such as Nomination Successful or Approved.