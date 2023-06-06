Life events: Why you should review your Will periodically1 min read 06 Jun 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Any lapse may result in an undesirable scenario where both you as well as his children will be deprived of a majority of his assets.
I have been married for 15 years. My husband’s previous marriage ended in a divorce. From his first marriage, my husband has two children. He has not been in touch with them. He executed a Will prior to our marriage, and left a large part of his estate to his siblings, nothing for his first wife or children, and a flat for me. Now, my husband is trying to reconnect with his children and expressed his desire to leave some assets for them. Should he update his Will that would reflect the change in circumstances?
