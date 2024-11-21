UPI 123 Pay: Key changes to come into effect before January 1

Last month, RBI raised the limit of each transaction on UPI 123 from 5,000 to 10,000. NPCI has, therefore, told banks and service providers to follow the new limits before Jan 1 next year

MintGenie Team
Published21 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
UPI 123PAY enables digital payments on feature phones to access UPI services without internet connection.
UPI 123PAY enables digital payments on feature phones to access UPI services without internet connection.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had extended the transaction limit from 5,000 to 10,000 for UPI 123Pay on October 9. As a follow up, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued a circular telling the members (including banks and service providers) to ensure that the new limits are adhered to.

Those who are unaware, UPI 123PAY enables digital payments on feature phones to access UPI services without internet connection. There are four payment methods which are available with UPI 123PAY. These are through IVR numbers, missed calls, OEM-embedded apps and sound-based technology.

Also Read | How NRIs can use UPI for instant, no-fee transactions abroad

Although these changes are to be rolled out with immediate effect, the NPCI has issued a deadline of Jan 1, 2025 to banks, PSBs and service providers for these changes to come into effect.

Key changes to come into effect before Jan 1, 2025.

1. The transaction limit is to be raised from 5,000 to 10,000.

2. Onboarding for these transactions to be implemented with Aadhaar OTP in UPI 123Pay.

3. The members will collectively identify and tag UPI 123Pay transactions as per the rules given below:

A.) New purpose code 86 is issued for UPI 123Pay transactions. All 123Pay transactions should be passed with purpose code 86 in the purpose=" "tag for financial and non financial transactions.

B.) Initiation modes to be passed as per UPI procedural guidelines. Earlier allotted initiation mode =31 will be considered null and void.

Also Read | Paytm secures NPCI approval to onboard new UPI users

C.) Initiation channel

On call based: <Tag name= "TYPE" value = "IVR"/>

Feature phone based application: <Tag name = "TYPE" value = "FP"/>

Missed call based: <Tag name = "TYPE" value = "MCP"/>

Sound frequency based: <Tag name = "TYPE" value = "TONE"/>

4. The members will implement UPI number functionality through integration with UPI numeric ID mapper.

Apart from UPI 123Pay, RBI had raised the limit of UPI Lite wallet as well from 2,000 to 5,000 and each transaction limit from 500 to 1,000.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had then said that the limits were raised because UPI has changed India's financial landscape significantly by making digital payments more accessible and inclusive through ongoing innovation. He also mentioned that these changes were done to further promote UPI adoption.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceUPI 123 Pay: Key changes to come into effect before January 1

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    479.70
    01:38 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -44.4 (-8.47%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    229.15
    01:37 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.05 (-3.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.05
    01:38 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    1.6 (1.15%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    497.40
    01:38 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -52.2 (-9.5%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.55
    01:31 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.15 (4.4%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    249.65
    01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.35 (3.89%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.30
    01:31 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    3.6 (1.74%)

    Coforge share price

    8,208.00
    01:31 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    94.1 (1.16%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.75
    01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26 (-9.86%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    495.65
    01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -53.95 (-9.82%)

    Adani Power share price

    475.50
    01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -48.6 (-9.27%)

    ACC share price

    2,036.00
    01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -149.05 (-6.82%)
    More from Top Losers

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,580.25
    01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    414.35 (6.72%)

    VIP Industries share price

    489.00
    01:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    29.05 (6.32%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,583.60
    01:32 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    313.1 (5.94%)

    RESTAURANT BR share price

    83.00
    01:31 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.2 (5.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.