National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has rolled out a latest circular to deal with rollout of numeric UPI ID mapper to enable UPI number.

A UPI steering committee meeting was held on July 16, 2024 and multiple working group discussions for UPI numbers were held which were aimed at enhancing interoperability and user convenience in UPI number-based UPI payments.

The new rules state that the banks and payment service providers are supposed to update their list by removing the numbers which have been disconnected or surrendered i.e., churned mobile numbers. The banks are supposed to update their database at regular intervals -- at least on a weekly basis, reads the circular.

To reduce the errors The NPCI circular states that the activity of recycled or the churned mobile numbers reflecting correctly in the bank and PSP/TPAP databases will reduce the chances of errors due to churned mobile numbers.

The NPCI also said that the UPI app will ensure clear, non intrusive communication without misleading/ forceful messaging. Consent will not be taken before or during a transaction in any condition.

Seeding or porting communications of UPI number will exclude miscommunication (for example -- the user will stop receiving the money using UPI without taking an action or seeding the number in mapper).

If NPCI mapper response time is not as per requirements, then the PSP app can resolve the number locally subject to the PSP App reporting such occurrences on a monthly basis to NPCI. All members are told to comply before March 31, 2025.

Monthly mapper data which needs to be shared by banks and payment service providers need to be in the following format:

I. Total seeding count

II. Active unique users on mapper for the month

III. Total CMID transactions count for the month

IV. Total UPI number based transactions resolved locally for the month

The circular further adds that the requested data will be provided by PSP/UPI app with NPCI as per the framework from April 1, 2025 onwards.