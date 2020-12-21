UPI, card or wallet: what is your default digital payment option?

RBI has a monetary limit for contactless payment as it does not require the cardholder to punch in any password or PIN. The regulator has made it mandatory for all transactions above ₹2,000 ( ₹5,000 from 1 January) to be authenticated twice. When an individual is using a card for any transaction above ₹2,000, besides keying the card details, the issuer authenticates the transaction through another means such as by sending an OTP (one-time password). The extra security layer is used to curb frauds and make electronic transactions more secure.