UPI charges after Diwali: Will customers pay extra on payments above ₹2,000? NPCI's MDR rollout likely in Nov

With Diwali over, NPCI has yet to announce the implementation date for MDR on select UPI payments above 2,000. Here's what you need to know about the proposed 0.4% charge, sector-specific rates, and whether merchants or customers will bear the additional cost.

Sheetal Goel
Published10 Nov 2026, 12:23 PM IST
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UPI charges after Diwali: Will customers pay extra on payments above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000? Check NPCI's expected MDR rollout date in November 2026. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
UPI charges after Diwali: Will customers pay extra on payments above ₹2,000? Check NPCI's expected MDR rollout date in November 2026. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

With Diwali celebrations over and Bhai Dooj falling tomorrow, 11 November, attention is now turning to when the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions will come into effect.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) had earlier deferred the implementation beyond its original 15 October start date.

In an official statement issued on 13 October, NPCI said the revised charges would be implemented immediately after Diwali, with the effective date to be announced separately.

However, the festive period is now drawing to a close, and merchants and customers are awaiting clarity on when the new MDR rules will take effect.

Here's what you need to know.

Why were MDR charges on UPI transactions deferred?

NPCI, in its 13 October statement, said that the UPI and Services Steering Committee had decided to defer the rollout to avoid introducing additional transaction costs during the festive season.

NPCI said, “Keeping in mind the festive season, Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions, shall be implemented immediately post Diwali at a date to be notified separately.”

Also Read | UPI transaction value may fall 10% after MDR: 76% users may switch payment modes

How much MDR will apply to UPI transactions?

According to NPCI's FAQs released on 15 September, an MDR of 0.4% will apply to eligible P2M UPI transactions exceeding 2,000. However, the charge will be capped at 300 for transactions of 75,000 and above.

For example, a merchant receiving a UPI payment of 1 lakh would otherwise incur a 0.4% charge of 400. However, with the prescribed cap, the MDR would be limited to 300.

Certain merchant categories, including railways, telecom services, insurance and fuel, will have a concessional flat MDR of 5 per transaction for payments exceeding 2,000, instead of the standard percentage-based rate.

A concessional MDR of 0.02% applies for capital market transactions, including payments towards mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers, subject to a maximum cap of 300.

Importantly, MDR is a merchant-side transaction fee that will be borne by the merchant receiving the payment, not the customer making the UPI transaction.

Also Read | Amex credit card: Why customers are losing reward points and what to do

Will UPI transfers between individuals remain free?

Yes.

The proposed MDR will not apply to person-to-person (P2P) UPI transfers. Payments between individuals, including transfers to family members, splitting bills with friends, and transfers between one's own bank accounts, will continue to remain free.

When will NPCI announce MDR implementation date?

The revised implementation date and other related details are still awaited from NPCI.

However, since NPCI had indicated that the MDR rules would take effect immediately after Diwali, they could be implemented this month.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official NPCI website for the latest updates.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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