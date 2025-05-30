UPI Circle goes cross-platform: Here's how it works across BHIM, GPay and PhonePe

Managing daily payments for elderly family members or dependents, long a logistical challenge for many Indian households, just got easier. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has expanded the UPI Circle feature, previously exclusive to the BHIM app, to work interoperably across major platforms like PhonePe and Google Pay.

The upgrade transforms UPI Circle into a practical, everyday tool for families who use different apps to manage shared expenses.

“UPI Circle now enables interoperability between apps like BHIM, GPay, and PhonePe. This allows primary and secondary users to link and transact even if they are on different UPI platforms,” a spokesperson from PhonePe said.

What has changed? UPI Circle allows a primary user to authorize trusted secondary users, such as family members, friends, or caregivers, to make payments from their bank account within pre-set limits. Previously, this feature could only be accessed on the BHIM app. That limitation posed a barrier to many users who preferred other UPI apps like PhonePe or GPay.

This means a caregiver using BHIM can now transact on behalf of an elderly parent who prefers PhonePe, or vice versa, without switching platforms.

How does interoperability work? With UPI Circle now supporting cross-platform functionality, users can link across different UPI apps to enable delegated payments. A common scenario is where a primary user on PhonePe authorizes a secondary user on the BHIM app to make transactions on their behalf. The setup process and payment flow have been designed to be intuitive and secure, enhancing convenience for families managing shared financial responsibilities.

To initiate the process, the primary user on PhonePe begins by navigating to the UPI Circle section on the home screen. From there, they select the option to ‘invite a secondary contact’. The primary user can either pick a contact saved on their device or manually enter the secondary user's UPI ID.

Alternatively, they can scan the secondary user’s QR code, which can belong to any UPI app that supports the UPI Circle feature, including BHIM, GPay, or PhonePe. In this case, the secondary user is on the BHIM app.

Once the invitation is sent, the secondary user receives a notification on the BHIM app and accepts the invite. The primary user on PhonePe is then alerted that the invite has been accepted, completing the linking process. From this point onward, the secondary user is authorized to initiate payments using the primary user’s account, in accordance with the permissions granted.

The payment flow between the two apps is also seamless. The secondary user on BHIM initiates a payment by either scanning a QR code, entering a VPA, or typing in a mobile number. When prompted to choose a payment instrument, they select the primary user’s account, which was previously linked via UPI Circle. After confirming the payment request, the primary user receives a real-time notification on the PhonePe app.

The primary user can then approve or decline the transaction by entering their UPI PIN. Once approved, the transaction is completed, and both parties—on BHIM and PhonePe—receive confirmation messages. The transaction is also recorded in the history section of both apps, ensuring transparency and easy tracking.

This interoperability between apps like PhonePe and BHIM makes UPI Circle significantly more accessible and useful in real-world settings, especially for households where family members use different UPI platforms.

Modes of delegation UPI Circle supports two types of access—partial and full.

In partial delegation, the secondary user can initiate a payment, but the transaction must be approved by the primary user, who completes it by entering their UPI PIN.

This setup is ideal for situations where the primary user wants to maintain direct control over every transaction while still allowing someone else to initiate payments. For instance, a child making a payment request on behalf of a parent, who then authorizes it in real time.

In full delegation, the primary user gives the secondary user complete authority to make payments independently, within a defined limit—up to ₹5,000 per transaction and ₹15,000 per month.

This is useful in scenarios where the primary user may not always be available to approve transactions, such as an elderly parent authorizing a caregiver to make daily purchases without needing frequent PIN approvals.

However, as of now, full delegation is only supported on the BHIM app. PhonePe and GPay currently support only partial delegation, with full delegation expected to roll out on these platforms soon.

Real-time alerts for every transaction and the ability to revoke access at any time provide reassurance to primary users, particularly those who may be less tech-savvy and concerned about fraud.

The adoption of UPI Circle by apps like PhonePe and GPay is expected to drive broader usage of the feature, especially among users who rely on different UPI apps for daily transactions. The move also reflects the growing maturity of India’s digital payments ecosystem, where interoperability and user control are increasingly prioritized.