UPI Circle lets you make payments for friends and family. Here's how it works.
Summary
- If you often need to make UPI payments on someone else's behalf, UPI Circle is a game-changer, offering both convenience and security.
For S Anand, managing household expenses for her ageing parents had always been a challenge. Her father, a senior citizen, often hesitated to make digital payments himself, worried about entering incorrect details or navigating complex UPI interfaces. Anand found herself either making payments for him or transferring the money from her own account, which was both inconvenient and time-consuming.