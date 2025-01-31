UPI Credit Cards: How to track small transactions and stay within your budget

UPI enabled credit cards are rapidly evolving the financial inclusion landscape in India. This is getting possible by combining convenience of UPI services with the benefits of seamless credit availability.

According to Kiwi's 2024 credit card trends report, these cards account for an average of about 40 monthly transactions per user. Now this number is about 8x i.e., eight times more than traditional credit cards. Just for an example of the growth, Rupay credit cards have witnessed their share jump from 3% in the year of 2023 to about 12% by the end of 2024.

These credit cards work by linking traditional credit cards to UPI applications like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm among others. Thus allowing users to make payments without using physical cards.

This stretches credit card utility to more than 320 million UPI touchpoints. These touchpoints include small businesses, local shops along with other similar outlets which lack point-of-sale (POS) machines.

Convenience comes with risk It is clear that this service makes transactions seamless and hence risky as well. Frequent small transactions can lead to over spending, making it critical for credit card users to track balances carefully on regular intervals to avoid falling in the trap of debt.

It is also important for credit card users to evaluate reward structures, annual charges, customer support quality before choosing a card. They should also evaluate their credit scores, personal loan repayment capacity so as to manage risk properly.

What are the security precautions for UPI-enabled credit cards? To ensure the security of your UPI-enabled credit card it is important to protect against unauthorized transactions and potential fraud. Here are key precautions to follow: