These three credit cards can earn upto 10% cashback on UPI spends

Shipra Singh
5 min read22 Sep 2026, 10:09 AM IST
logo
UPI credit cards are changing the landscape of digital payments by transforming them into a rewarding experience. (Pixabay)
Summary
UPI-linked credit cards are making everyday QR payments more rewarding, but higher cashback often comes with app restrictions, spending thresholds, caps and exclusions.

UPI credit cards are turning everyday QR-code payments into an opportunity to earn credit card rewards.

This category started with banks allowing RuPay credit cards to be linked to Unified Payments Interface (UPI). It has since expanded, with fintechs such as Jupiter, Kiwi, Kredit.Pe and super.money tying up with banks to offer cards that reward UPI payments through their apps. Rewards are typically cashback or in-app currency redeemable for purchases and benefits on those platforms.

Also Read | UPI MDR to pinch retailers with bigger baskets, spare others

Most UPI credit cards have eligibility criteria suited to low-income professionals. Basrani said banks consider income, existing debt obligations and credit history. “Some banks also issue cards to new-to-credit customers after assessing additional income documents such as salary slips or income tax returns,” he said.

They can be a good choice for first-time cardholders, who can route day-to-day UPI spends through the card, pay bills on time and build a credit history.

Those seeking rewards can choose cards offering cashback or other rewards on UPI spends. But most are offered with fintechs and require payments through their apps to earn higher rewards, rather than through the UPI app you already use.

“Most highly rewarding credit cards on UPI spends are co-branded cards with fintechs. Users can maximize rewards only by directing eligible UPI spends through their respective apps and maximizing redemption options offered on the same app,” said Sumanta Mandal, founder, TechnoFino.

For instance, HDFC Bank’s Tata Neu Infinity card rewards UPI payments made using the Tata Neu UPI ID as well as spends on Tata brands such as BigBasket, Croma, Westside, Tata 1mg, Tata Cliq, Titan and IHCL hotels.

Most rewarding cards

Mint spoke to companies that review cards and narrowed the choice to these three options— Jupiter's Edge+ CSB Bank RuPay card, The Kredit.Pe Yes Bank ACE card and Kiwi Klick cards. All three carry no joining or annual fee.

Jupiter's Edge+ CSB Bank RuPay card has one of the highest potential reward rates, but higher rewards are restricted to shopping and travel bookings through the app and have spending thresholds and caps.

From 10 October, the card will give 50% back in Jupiter Jewels (in-app currency) on shopping with brands such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata Cliq and Croma, among others, if total spends during the billing cycle exceeds 15,000. If the threshold is not met, users will get only 5% Jewels. All other UPI spends too get 5% Jewels.

One Jewel is worth 0.20 when redeemed on the app to buy digital gold, brand vouchers or book flights. At this value, 50% Jewels translates into a maximum 10% return. The value is lower for statement credit or cash, where one Jewel is worth 0.14. Further, shopping rewards are capped at 10,000 Jewels per statement cycle, 3,000 Jewels per merchant and 1,000 Jewels per transaction. Depending on spending and redemption category, you can expect up to 10% reward on shopping-related payments and up to 1% on other UPI spends.

The Kredit.Pe Yes Bank ACE card is simpler for users seeking UPI cashback. The card is currently offering 3% cashback on UPI payments made through the Kredit.Pe app, with no caps. The reward rate bumps up to 5% for spending over 10,000 in a month. The cashback is credited in the Kredit.Pe wallet, which can be used to buy gift cards of different e-commerce, food delivery and other lifestyle spending platforms. If you want to use the cashback for essential spending, you can get Amazon Pay vouchers and use them to pay utility bills.

Also Read | Paytm’s UPI windfall faces a reality check from MDR sharing, competition

The third option is the Kiwi Klick card, offered with Yes Bank, AU bank and PnB bank. It gives 1.5% cashback on eligible scan and pay UPI transactions through the Kiwi app. You can increase the reward rate by buying a Kiwi Neon membership, which costs 1,179 annually (including GST). Neon gives 2% on scan and pay transactions, which goes up with annual milestone rewards— 3% after 50,000 of eligible annual spending, 4% after 1 lakh and 5% after 1.5 lakh.

Users who naturally cross these milestones will get more value from Neon. However, there is little reason to spend extra to reach a milestone because additional cashback can be offset by unnecessary purchases.

The monthly cashback is limited to 1% of your credit limit. While there is no fee on Yes bank and AU bank linked cards, PnB linked cards may charge an annual fee.

Kiwi Klick and Jupiter's Edge+ card do not earn rewards on several spending categories, including utilities, insurance, education, government payments, fuel and financial institutions, among others.

The card you pick should match your existing spending pattern. Shetty suggested tracking spending for a month before choosing a card and checking the reward structure, spending caps and how cashback is credited. Most importantly, do not change how you spend just to maximize rewards. A 3%, 5% or even 10% return will not compensate for credit-card interest if the bill is not paid in full by the due date.

Also Read | Do you really need a credit card advisor? Here’s when the fee may be worth it

About the Author

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.