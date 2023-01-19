UPI for NRIs: A game-changing proposition for international remittances

Game changer: NPCI’s (National Payments Corporation of India) notification allowing NRIs to link their international mobile numbers with UPI for payments and fund transfer is a step in the right direction with potentially game changing results. India is the world’s largest international remittance (IR) destination. According to the World Bank, for the first time, a single country, India, is on track to receiving more than $100 billion in yearly remittances in 2022, up from over $89 billion in 2021. Looking at the IR trends, UPI is well placed to replicate the domestic success by tapping the demand for international payments. With their request to allow UPI becoming a reality now, NRIs would be keen to make the most of this platform for seamless and safe transactions.

