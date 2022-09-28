UPI fraud: SBI shares 6 tips while using or making UPI transactions

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which was launched in 2016. has revolutionized real-time payments in India. Digital payments in India have shot up in the last two years amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Undoubtedly, cashless transactions are very beneficial to all. It saves time, energy and paper. But along with the several benefits associated with the digital transactions, the problem of scamsters siphoning off the money from people accounts cannot be denied. Nowadays, scammers find different ways to rob people off their money.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}