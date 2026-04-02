UPI hits record high in March 2026: 5 tips to stay protected during digital transactions

India’s digital payment ecosystem continues to grow rapidly. UPI transactions have set a new record of ₹29.53 lakh crore in March 2026, as detailed in data released by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
The volumes have reached 22.64 billion transactions, driven primarily by festive spending and financial year-end activity. This development hence marks a 19% year-on-year rise in value and a sharp jump from February’s figures of 26.84 lakh crore. Thus, reinforcing UPI’s dominance in day-to-day financial activity nationwide.
Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, highlighted that “ the growth reflects deepening adoption of real-time payments in daily life. He noted that UPI’s expansion is especially evident in smaller towns, where merchants and consumers are increasingly shifting to digital payments. He also emphasised that as usage grows, a stronger focus on security, innovation, and credit integration will be key to building trust and sustaining momentum.”
Therefore, with digital transactions now becoming a norm, safeguarding your funds, economic health, and financial integrity is more important than ever. Keeping this trend in mind, here are five practical ways to stay protected.
In conclusion, as UPI becomes increasingly central to personal finance, balancing comfort, convenience, and caution is critical to fully benefit from the nation’s ongoing digital payment revolution.
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