UPI hits record high in March 2026: 5 tips to stay protected during digital transactions

India’s digital payment ecosystem continues to grow rapidly. UPI transactions have set a new record of ₹29.53 lakh crore in March 2026, as detailed in data released by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The volumes have reached 22.64 billion transactions, driven primarily by festive spending and financial year-end activity. This development hence marks a 19% year-on-year rise in value and a sharp jump from February’s figures of 26.84 lakh crore. Thus, reinforcing UPI’s dominance in day-to-day financial activity nationwide.

Deepening adoption of UPI is clearly reflected Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, highlighted that “ the growth reflects deepening adoption of real-time payments in daily life. He noted that UPI’s expansion is especially evident in smaller towns, where merchants and consumers are increasingly shifting to digital payments. He also emphasised that as usage grows, a stronger focus on security, innovation, and credit integration will be key to building trust and sustaining momentum.”

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Therefore, with digital transactions now becoming a norm, safeguarding your funds, economic health, and financial integrity is more important than ever. Keeping this trend in mind, here are five practical ways to stay protected.

5 strategies to stay protected while carrying out digital transactions Never share UPI PIN or OTP: Your UPI PIN, OTP, ATM PIN, or CVV is confidential. No banking institution or legitimate official connected with such institutions will ever ask you for such details. Make sure you never share these critical details with anyone, as doing so can instantly compromise your bank account, result in financial losses, and cripple your credit profile. Verify before you make payments: Before you click on the ‘Pay Now’ option in your UPI application, you should focus on double-checking the name spelling and basic details of the recipient. These basic details, along with the UPI ID before clearing out or approving any transactions, especially for new contacts. Avoid public Wi-Fi for payments: Make sure that you avoid unsecured networks. Never be careless with your payments, and never share details over unsecured networks or on financial applications that are not RBI-regulated. Ensure you use mobile data or a trusted connection for financial payments. Enable app-level security: You should definitely use biometric locks, stronger passwords or payment applications and never share these details with anyone. This will keep your finances protected from unauthorised digital transactions and fund losses. Track transactions regularly: Diligently check SMS alerts, bank statements on a frequent basis, and spot any discrepancies on an immediate basis and report the same to the concerned authorities. You can file a report against any digital fraud on the official website of the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at: https://cybercrime.gov.in/Webform/Accept.aspx

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In conclusion, as UPI becomes increasingly central to personal finance, balancing comfort, convenience, and caution is critical to fully benefit from the nation’s ongoing digital payment revolution.