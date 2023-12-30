UPI accounts not operational stand to get de-activated from Jan 1 onwards
The process of deactivation will be done by the third-party application providers and PSP which will identify UPI IDs and associated UPI numbers and phone numbers of customers who have not carried out any transaction for one year from their UPI ID.
If you have a UPI (Unified Payments Interface) account with any of the popular apps such as Google Pay, Phone Pay or Paytm, and have not been able to use it for a year or longer for any reason whatsoever, then it is set to get deactivated from Jan 1 onwards.
