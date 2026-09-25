UPI is accepted in 11 countries: Will MDR charges apply globally? What we know so far

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has expanded its global footprint, with the real-time payments platform now accepted in 11 other countries across the globe.
Greece and the Maldives are the latest nations to adopt UPI, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The other places where UPI is accepted include Cambodia, Bhutan, Nepal, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Qatar.
This data holds significance as the government prepares to implement MDR on select UPI merchant transactions from October 15, 2026.
The new MDR framework for UPI transactions will apply in the 11 countries where UPI is currently functional, Moneycontrol reported on Friday, citing Finance Ministry sources.
However, the government’s FAQ released earlier this month, when the MDR was announced, does not explicitly mention extending the charges to all 11 countries. Official confirmation on the development is still awaited.
Under the new framework, a MDR of 0.4% will apply to specified merchant transactions above ₹2,000. For transactions of ₹75,000 and above, the charge will be capped at ₹300 per transaction.
Additionally, transactions above ₹2,000 in essential and thin-margin sectors, including railways, telecommunications, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs, will attract a flat MDR of ₹5 per transaction.
A separate, much lower MDR of 0.02% will apply to capital-market-related UPI payments, also capped at ₹300 per transaction. This category includes transactions involving mutual funds, securities, stock brokers and dealers.
The government maintains that all person-to-person UPI transactions will remain completely free, irrespective of the amount transferred. This means no transaction fee, platform fee or other charge may be imposed on individuals for sending or receiving money through UPI.
According to a government statement published on September 15, MDR is a charge within the merchant payment ecosystem, and hence does not apply on customers making UPI payments.
No, banks have been strictly advised to ensure that merchants do not pass MDR charges on to customers, the release said.
UPI application providers are also expressly prohibited by the government from imposing platform fees or hidden charges, it added.
Small merchants including street vendors receiving up to ₹1 lakh per month through UPI QR codes under the person-to-person-merchant category will also continue to enjoy zero MDR on all transactions.
“This provision will protect street vendors, neighborhood shops and other small businesses from additional payment costs,” the government said.
To extend further support to small merchants, a dedicated fund will be established to promote UPI adoption among such people. Accordingly, an amount equivalent to 5% of total MDR collections will be contributed to this fund.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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